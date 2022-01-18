

The Canadian Press





Investigators say three suspects who abducted a woman in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last week were dressed in police gear and claimed to have a warrant to arrest her.

Ontario Provincial Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was abducted from a home on Wednesday evening by three men wearing police gear, but not actual police uniforms.

They say the suspects claimed to be there to arrest the victim, but when the homeowner became suspicious and tried to call 911, the trio overpowered the owner and abducted Hajtamiri.

Police say the suspects then fled the house in a vehicle described as a white SUV, believed to be a Lexus RX.

The force has established a dedicated tip line for the case and is asking the public for any information that could help locate Hajtamiri.

Hajtamiri, who also goes by the last name Tamiri, is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.