

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An overnight blaze that caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to a Burlington home has been deemed suspicious, according to fire department officials.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the George Street residence at around 3 a.m.

Burlington Fire says that by the time crews arrived on scene smoke and flames were visible.

They say that a decision was made to order the evacuation of the homes on either side of the property, though crews were ultimately able to keep the fire from spreading.

The fire was then knocked down shortly after 4 a.m.

Burlington Fire says that the homeowner is on vacation and had left the property vacant.

Due to the fact that nobody was home at the time, Burlington Fire considers the blaze to be suspicious.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will conduct an investigation into the cause.