Security screening for passengers has stopped at Billy Bishop Airport and the terminal was evacuated after “a suspicious item” was found in a piece of luggage early on Monday morning.

Police and fire crews were first called to the Toronto Island airport at about 7:48 a.m.

A Ports Toronto spokesperson told CP24 that a security screener detected something suspicious inside a carry-on piece of luggage that was making its way through a checkpoint.

Toronto police said they began evacuating the terminal building before 9 a.m.

“Toronto Police, Toronto Fire are on-site. Passengers are asked not to enter the terminal and should expect flight delays,” Jessica Pellerin said.

Toronto paramedics said they were also at the scene, but did not have any patients to attend to.

Billy Bishop Airport resumed flight operations on Sept. 8 after an 18-month long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.