

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital after a hit-and-run near the campus of York University early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred in the vicinity of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street at around 6:35 a.m.

Police say that a man in his 30s was struck by a dark-coloured SUV that subsequently fled the scene.

The victim was initially thought to have life-threatening injuries, however police say that his condition has been upgraded to non-life threatening.

“Regardless, we have got someone who is in hospital and someone that put them there,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “If you were the one operating that vehicle and were involved in the collision contact a lawyer and then contact police.”