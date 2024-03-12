The northbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed near Barrie following a collision earlier this morning that was partially captured on video.

The three-vehicle crash occurred near Highway 88 at around 7 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a tractor-trailer was in the southbound lanes of the highway when the driver went through a ditch and crossed into the northbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

Dash camera video of the crash, which was posted on social media, shows an SUV stopped in the left lane of the highway as traffic slows behind it. The SUV is then seen accelerating across multiple lanes before driving into the path of a transport truck in the far right lane of the highway.

The transport truck plows into the SUV before driving into a ditch and crossing into the northbound lanes of traffic.

Police said a 41-year-old has now been charged with careless driving in connection with the crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said cleanup is underway and the highway will reopen once a dump truck that was involved in the crash is removed from the roadway.