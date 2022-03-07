Tamara Lich, the 'spark that lit' the convoy protest in Ottawa, gets bail
Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 7, 2022 11:50AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 7, 2022 3:35PM EST
OTTAWA -- Tamara Lich, one of the principal organizers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks has been granted bail.
More to come.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.