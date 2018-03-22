

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Former Ontario PC leadership candidate Tanya Granic Allen will be seeking the party’s nomination for Mississauga Centre, CP24 has learned.

A campaign source told CP24 on Thursday evening that Granic Allen will be officially announcing her bid on Friday morning.

Granic Allen is the president of Parents as First Educators – a grassroot movement that is against the current sex-education curriculum in the province.

Earlier this month the Progressive Conservative Party announced that the riding of Mississauga Centre would be one of three ridings hosting new nomination races. Party president Jag Badwal said the party agreed to reopen nominations for Brampton North and Newmarket-Aurora as well.

These new races were announced after Doug Ford won leadership of the party on March 10, beating Caroline Mulroney, Christine Elliot and Granic Allen.

The provincial election is set to take place June 7.