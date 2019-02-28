

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 44-year-old Toronto tattoo artist has been charged after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on two separate occasions while receiving a tattoo.

York Regional Police say that they began an investigation earlier this month after a woman told them she was sexually assaulted during two sessions at a tattoo salon in Markham in 2016.

The woman said she went to a tattoo shop in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area and was sexually assaulted.

A suspect identified as Kevin Proulx was arrested and charged.

His image was released Thursday as investigators say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Proulx is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on March 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.