Toronto taxi companies are disappointed after they were left out of the city's pilot program to help transport vulnerable Toronto residents and seniors to immunization clinics.

Abdul Mohamoud, the chief executive officer of Co-op Cabs, told CP24 Thursday night that they also want to be a part of the solution to end the pandemic, which has greatly affected the taxi industry.

"We're ready and willing. We have the equipment and the trained workforce to help the city and the public to get to the vaccine locations," Mohamoud said.

"Give us a seat at the table and treat us fairly."

The taxi industry was excluded from the city's Vaccine Equity Transportation Plan announced on Wednesday. The program aims to remove transportation barriers for those who are facing challenges getting to vaccination clinics.

It is slated to start on March 29.

Uber Canada and the TTC are providing vouchers to partner agencies and community organizations, which will then be distributed to those eligible for vaccination appointments. Meanwhile, city funding has been provided to Toronto Ride, iRide, and Scarborough Ride to help transport residents.

When asked on Wednesday why taxis are not part of the pilot, Mayor John Tory said he would be happy to explore whether there's a role for them.

"They, of course, play a role all the time and I'm sure continue to do so during the pandemic, transporting many people with differing abilities through the city," Tory said.

"They're a big part of our Wheel-Trans overall network if I can call it that. And they're paid for that and they do a great job. But I will explore that because there's no conscious desire to leave anybody out. It's all hands on deck here and the taxi industry could be a valuable ally to us in that regard."

Sam Moini, the president of the Toronto Taxi Fleet Operators Association, said they were not aware of the pilot program before it was announced.

He said it is surprising that the city did not reach out to the taxi companies to participate in the program.

"It's just mind-boggling that they completely chose not to communicate with us, chose not to speak to us, and keep us out of the loop on maybe one of the most important times in Toronto's history," Moini said.

"We were blindsided by this and it's just another example of the city completely ignoring the taxi industry and not thinking are taking us into consideration whatsoever."

The mayor sent a statement to CP24 Thursday, saying that he asked city staff to reach out to taxi companies interested in joining the pilot. He said the city got in touch with companies on Thursday.

When asked if his taxi company is willing to offer free rides to be part of the program, Mohamoud said he is prepared to work out a deal with the city.

While they have been hit hard by the pandemic, Mohamoud said he wants to contribute and give back to the community.

"Whatever we can give back, we're ready to give back and work with the city. We just want to sit on the table as some kind of acknowledgement and not be (treated as a) second-class industry. And I think a lot of the members of the taxi industry are frustrated because they're not seen as an integral part of the transportation," he said.

As noted by the mayor, Moini said taxis have been working with Wheel-Trans for years, and they have experienced drivers who can safely transport the city's most vulnerable to their vaccine appointments.

"Everything that's asked upon us we've always provided and try to help the City of Toronto the best way we possibly could. And we've been there for them and we hope to continue to be there for them," Moini said.

"But once again, that City of Toronto has to involve us has to communicate with us so we can plan it together so we can go through it together and see what it actually takes for us to bring these people to the vaccination sites."