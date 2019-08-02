

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A taxi driver is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger in a wheelchair.

Police say that the driver was operating a wheelchair-accessible vehicle when he picked up the victim at an address in Ajax on the evening of July 14 and took her to her destination in Oshawa.

Police allege that when the driver arrived at the destination he went into the rear of the cab and inappropriately touched the victim.

Syedbagher Moosavi, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say that they are publishing his name in order to ensure that there are not any additional victims out there.