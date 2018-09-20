

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A taxi driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the front of a building near St. James Park early Thursday morning.

Police say that the driver hit the building, located at 80 Adelaide Street East, at around 5:20 a.m. and then took off on foot.

There were no passengers in the taxi at the time, according to police.

The eastbound lanes of Adelaide Street have been closed at Church Street as police investigate at the scene.