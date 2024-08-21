TD Bank Group takes US$2.6B provision in Q3 on anti-money laundering investigation
TD Bank and Toronto Dominion Centre signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2024 5:28PM EDT
TD Bank Group says it has taken a US$2.6 billion provision in its third-quarter results related to ongoing U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering program.
The bank, set to release its third-quarter results Thursday, says it has taken the charge in anticipation of a global resolution of the civil and criminal investigations by the end of the year.
TD says the resolution will include both monetary and non-monetary penalties.
The bank also announced the sale of 40.5 million shares of The Charles Schwab Corp., worth about US$2.6 billion based on a closing price of US$64.57.
Chief executive Bharat Masrani says the bank recognizes the seriousness of the deficiencies in its anti-money laundering program.
He says the bank's remediation efforts are well underway and it continues to work constructively with regulators and law enforcement towards a resolution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.