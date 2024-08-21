

The Canadian Press





TD Bank Group says it has taken a US$2.6 billion provision in its third-quarter results related to ongoing U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering program.

The bank, set to release its third-quarter results Thursday, says it has taken the charge in anticipation of a global resolution of the civil and criminal investigations by the end of the year.

TD says the resolution will include both monetary and non-monetary penalties.

The bank also announced the sale of 40.5 million shares of The Charles Schwab Corp., worth about US$2.6 billion based on a closing price of US$64.57.

Chief executive Bharat Masrani says the bank recognizes the seriousness of the deficiencies in its anti-money laundering program.

He says the bank's remediation efforts are well underway and it continues to work constructively with regulators and law enforcement towards a resolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.