The Toronto District School Board will be developing and implementing a new comprehensive strategy to combat Islamophobia in schools.

School trustees unanimously approved the plan on Wednesday night during their meeting.

"We have heard directly from our communities and have the data to show that Islamophobia continues to impact our students and staff on a regular basis. By taking a focused approach to confronting Islamophobia, we enable more members of our school communities to feel safe and welcome at school and work," TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin said in a news release.

The board said the new strategy would build on its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Strategy.

According to the 2021-2022 report from the board's human rights office, hate directed at people for their creed or religion accounted for 10 per cent of all reported incidents, with Islamophobia representing three per cent.

"Hate crimes against members of the Muslim community have been on the rise in Canada. Many trustees, parents, students, community organizations and advocates have raised concerns around incidents of Islamophobia. These incidents have a significant impact on students and their families in the TDSB requiring a more tailored action plan to help support them," said TDSB vice chair Neethan Sheehan.

Staff will present a report and provide an update on the development of the strategy to the TDSB's Planning and Priorities Committee at a fall meeting.

"We are committed to improving the focus on affirming Muslim identities and eliminating hate and discrimination in ways that are responsive to the experience of Muslim-identifying students, staff and families," TDSB director of education Colleen Russell-Rawlins said.