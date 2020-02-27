

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board says it will be staggering start and end times at more than 100 elementary schools across the city in an effort to save money.

The TDSB has confirmed that starting in September, start and end times at 131 of the board’s 473 elementary schools will be staggered to reduce the number of buses needed for transporting students.

The school board said the move will allow the TDSB to plan bus routes more efficiently and will ensure that students get to school on time.

It is expected to save the TDSB approximately $2.5 million.

The TDSB says it currently spends more on student transportation than what it receives from the government.

“This decision was made in June 2019 as part of last year’s budget process,” the board said in a notice on its website.

“TDSB Trustees approved an operating budget plan for the 2019-20 school year that required $67.8 million in staff reductions and changes to programs/services to address provincial government funding reductions and the TDSB’s annual structural deficit.”

Information meetings will be held both in-person and online next month, the TDSB says.