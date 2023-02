Trustees at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be considering a motion tonight to replace the current Grade 11 English course with curriculum which instead focuses on First Nations, Métis and Inuit writers.

The motion was moved and carried at the TDSB’s Planning and Priorities Committee on Jan. 26.

It asks that the director of education present a report on a plan for the gradual implementation of Contemporary First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Voices (NBE3U1) (NBE3C1) as the compulsory Grade 11 English credit for University, College, and Workplace in all TDSB secondary schools.

The course is already available at some schools as an alternative to the compulsory Grade 11 English course, but is not mandatory. No changes are being proposed to the English program for grades 9, 10 and 12.

While the course focuses on contemporary First Nations, Métis and Inuit voices instead of European writers, it is still designed to prepare students for the compulsory Grade 12 English course.

In moving the motion at the TDSB’s Planning and Priorities Committee, trustees cited the inclusion of First Nations voices in the mandatory curriculum as being part of the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s recommendations and recognizing such voices as being “an integral part of Canada’s History.”

The motion asks that the director of education present a report no later than June of this year. The motion also asks that that the director explore how to embed Indigenous education into the Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs at the TDSB as well.