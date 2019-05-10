

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A teacher at an Etobicoke school is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female student.

Police say that the accused, a teacher at Father John Redmond Secondary School, sexually assaulted the student in December, 2016 while on school property.

The accused was then arrested on May 1 following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service’s Child & Youth Advocacy Centre.

Justin Iozzo, 35, of Toronto, is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Police say that Izzo has been employed by the Toronto Catholic District School Board since 2012 and has worked at Father John Redmond Secondary School since 2014. Prior to that he worked at Stella Maris Catholic School and St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.

Police say that their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (416) 808-2922.