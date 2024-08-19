A teenage boy is facing numerous charges after Toronto police attended a call for a person with a gun in North York over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said they were called to that area at about 2 a.m.

Investigators allege that a suspect was found at a residential address and arrested in connection with the firearms investigation.

Police said at that time officers seized a loaded Glock 23 gun with a high-capacity magazine as well as ammunition.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is prohibited, and careless storage of a firearm.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in bail court on Sunday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.