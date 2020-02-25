

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a massage parlour in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Crown Spa, located near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, a male and a female were found outside the building suffering from “laceration-type” injuries.

The lifeless body of a woman was found inside the massage parlour and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has now been identified by police as 24-year-old Ashley Noell Arzaga.

Investigators confirmed Monday that the male found at the scene sustained life-threatening injuries and the woman who survived the attack was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said they believe all three individuals involved in the incident were injured inside the massage parlour.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deadly stabbing.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court today.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Insp. Darren Alldritt would not comment on the nature of the business where the stabbing took place.

On its website, services advertised by Crown Spa include “erotic massage.”

Police also could not say if any of the victims were employees of the business.