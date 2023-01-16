An 18-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot multiple times at a park in the Flemingdon Park area in broad daylight.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard for reports of a shooting shortly before 1 p.m.

“Officers eventually located the crime scene. We found it here at ET Seton Park with evidence of gunfire in one of the parking lot areas,” Acting Inspector Jason Albanese told reporters at the scene. “The officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to each upper thigh area of his legs. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital in stable condition and he's currently undergoing surgery for his wounds.”

Because officers were not immediately able to locate the crime scene, three area schools were placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution, Albanese said. Those orders have since been lifted.

Albanese said about 10 individuals appear to have gathered at the park prior to the shooting. Afterward, three suspects fled westbound through the park and into the ravine system, he said. No suspect descriptions are available so far.

“We had various witnesses come forward and give us potential sightings of potential suspects involved in the incident,” Albanese said.

“We had our canine team and our ETF teams in the area tracking and looking for suspects and unfortunately, we were unable to apprehend anybody connected with this incident. However, our investigative teams are on-site and we'll pick up the investigation and hopefully bring this to a conclusion with swift results.”

He said police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.