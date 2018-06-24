Teen seriously injured after stabbing in city's east end
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:40AM EDT
A teen has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s east end.
It happened near Kingston Road and Main Street at around 1:30 a.m.
Paramedics say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the area and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.