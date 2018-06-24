

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teen has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s east end.

It happened near Kingston Road and Main Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the area and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.