Teen suffers serious injuries after downtown stabbing
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:08PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 17, 2019 9:35PM EST
A teenage girl has been seriously injured following a stabbing downtown.
Emergency crews were called near a gas station on Jarvis Street and Richmond Street East before 7:10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Paramedics said they have transported a female teen to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black female wearing a white jacket and dark pants.
Police said the suspect was last seen eastbound on Richmond Street