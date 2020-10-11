A teenager has been seriously injured after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Scarborough.

Police said it happened in the area of Glen Everest and Kingston roads around 8:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located two people conscious and breathing.

A male teenager was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The westbound lane of Kingston Road is blocked at Glen Everest Road as police investigate.