Teenage boy seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, October 18, 2022 10:22PM EDT
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday night.
The collision occurred in a parking lot near Hurontario Street and Kariya Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics say the cyclist, a 14-year-old boy, has been taken to a trauma centre in critical but stable condition.