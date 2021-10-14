Teenage girl charged with murder in shooting of 16-year-old Toronto boy
Caden Francis, 16, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Toronto police.
Published Thursday, October 14, 2021 10:57AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 14, 2021 10:57AM EDT
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Caden Francis in July.
On July 3, emergency crews were called to Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.
Francis was found at the scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police said that Francis was on the roadway with friends when one or more suspects in a black SUV drove up and opened fire. No one was else was injured.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree murder. She will attend court today at 10 a.m.
This remains an ongoing investigation, says TPS, and investigators are urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at 416-808-7400.
-With files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq