The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Caden Francis in July.

On July 3, emergency crews were called to Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

Francis was found at the scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said that Francis was on the roadway with friends when one or more suspects in a black SUV drove up and opened fire. No one was else was injured.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree murder. She will attend court today at 10 a.m.

This remains an ongoing investigation, says TPS, and investigators are urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at 416-808-7400.

-With files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq