Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was rushed from the scene to hospital via emergency run but later died from her injuries.

Few details about the collision have been released but police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.