Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head has said they will go forward with their upcoming shows following the murder of founding member and guitarist Gord Lewis.

In a post on social media Friday, the bandsaid the decision was a difficult one, but they felt fulfilling the commitment would honour their “fallen brother and start the process of healing.”

“Gordie wanted his music heard and wanted it to live on,” the post said. “The outpouring of love and tributes for Gordie and his music has been immeasurable to us. We are hurting, his family is hurting, our city is hurting, Gordie's fans across the world are hurting. He loved you all.”

In the statement, Lewis’ father specifically said that “Gord would want the band to blow the roof off.”

Lewis, 65, was found dead in his Hamilton apartment on Aug. 7. His son, 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

Lewis’ brother Brian told CTV News Toronto earlier this week the family has been conflicted, describing Gord and Jonathan as inseparable.

“We saw Gord and Johnny love each other and be loyal to each other all their lives,” Brian said, adding that each of them was “dealing with their own demons.”

“My wife and I were involved in the situation between Jonathan and Gord up until last week. There have always been concerns with the health of both Gord and Jonathan. But things did exacerbate in recent weeks and months.”

Brian said the tributes to his brother have been overwhelming. Comments below their tour announcement appear to show support for the decision, with many fans agreeing that Gord would have wanted the show to go on.

Teenage Head is scheduled to perform in Winnipeg on Aug. 18, Saskatoon on Aug. 20 and in Oakville on Sept. 10.