

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A young male who was shot in broad daylight near a gas station in Scarborough Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the Markham and Ellesmere roads area at around 3:10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about the sound of gunshots in the area.

A victim, described by police as a boy, was then located on scene with apparent injuries.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with critical injuries.

A few hours later, police confirmed that he died of his injuries.

Police say that one person has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

It is not clear whether any additional suspects are being sought.

“Our officers arrived on scene within minutes and unfortunately located a young male victim with gunshot wounds,” Const. Alex Li told CP24. “We are appealing to anybody with information to contact us.”

Nearby Woburn Collegiate Institute was placed under lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, though it has since been lifted.

Li said that officers are currently combing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses.

On Monday afternoon several police cruisers could be seen parked outside a nearby apartment building. Members of the canine unit were also observed in the area.

Li said that right now the investigation remains in its “infancy” with few details known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The intersection of Markham and Ellesmere roads has been completely closed to accommodate the police investigation.