

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A teenage male is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet says officers were called to Parsell Square and Murison Boulevard, in the Milner Avenue and Neilson Road area, at 4:22 p.m. for a report of a teenage male who was injured.

The male suffered a leg injury, paramedics said.

Officers at the scene said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

No suspect information was made available.