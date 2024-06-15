A teen has died following a shooting in northwest Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the L'Amoreaux neighbourhood near Birchmount Road and Glendower Court, south of Finch Avenue East.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting and that a boy was subsequently located at the hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were considered life-threatening, they said.

The victim died there a short time later, TPS said in a follow-up post on X.

Police are now looking for two male suspects. One was wearing a red hat, a red shirt, and tan shorts, while the other was wearing a black hoodie.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

