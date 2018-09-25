

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy is dead following a daylight shooting in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were initially called to the Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets area at 4:22 p.m.

Police say that a male victim was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Homicide detectives have been called in and will take over the investigation, according to police.

This is the city's 81st homicide of 2018.