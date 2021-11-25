Teenager seriously injured in stabbing in east end
Published Thursday, November 25, 2021 6:11PM EST
A stabbing in the city’s east end late Thursday afternoon left a teenage boy seriously injured, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they located a teenager stabbed. Paramedics said he was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.