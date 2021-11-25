A stabbing in the city’s east end late Thursday afternoon left a teenage boy seriously injured, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a teenager stabbed. Paramedics said he was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.