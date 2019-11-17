

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





About 100 tenants displaced by a deadly fire at a North York highrise over the weekend will be temporarily relocated to a York University athletic centre this afternoon.

Hundreds of tenants were forced to evacuate their building on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, after a five-alarm fire broke out at the highrise shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

About 20 trucks and almost 100 personnel were on the scene at the height of the blaze, which took nearly eight hours to get under control.

Six people were rescued from the building by firefighters and were taken to hospital for treatment. It took crews several hours to discover the lifeless body of a man on an eighth-floor balcony.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

Officials confirmed that three floors of the building sustained significant damage and every unit was evacuated due to the fire.

A series of inspections will need to be conducted before anyone can return to the building.

The City of Toronto’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) partnered with the Red Cross to open the Driftwood Community Centre for those who have been displaced by the blaze.

Approximately 165 of the 700 people who live in the building have registered at the centre, the city said in a news release on Sunday. About 100 stayed overnight at the centre.

235 Gosford Boulevard is a privately-owned, the city said, and the management is working with authorities, engineers, and restoration experts to asses the damage to the building and to restore it as quickly as possibe.

"We gave residents today a detailed letter about what we're able to provide now and what their expectations ought to be over the next couple of days at any rate so that they know exactly what is happening as much as we do at this time," city spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24.

He said residents are encourage to register with the Red Cross whether or not they'd be sheltered.

They are expected to be transported to York University’s Tait McKenzie Centre at around 3 p.m. today, where they will be housed temporarily. The city says it will also provide accommodations to any of the remaining tenants who have not yet registered at the community centre.

“Right from the get-go it was my sense that York University would be far more comfortable for people," Ward 7 Coun. Anthony Perruzza told CP24 outside the Driftwood Community Centre on Sunday. "The facilities are bigger, better showers, lots more space to move around."

It is not clear when tenants will be allowed to return to their units. Residents who need to retrieve their pets or medications that cannot be refilled from a pharmacy are being provided with limited and escorted access to the building.

Perruzza said while units “completely devastated” by the fire may not be habitable for some time, many other units in the building should be OK to return to in short order.

“I understand the disruption this is causing. I understand that people are worried now about tomorrow, going back to work and getting the kids off to school, and those kinds of things,” he added.

Officials are on site trying to determine what schools the displaced children attend to ensure they make it to class on Monday.

“Really for me now, the full-court press is to make sure that we figure out what is going on with the building so we can get people back into their building, back into their homes, back to their lives,” Perruzza said.

OEM Director Charles Jansen told reporters Saturday that many organizations have stepped up to provide food and other donations to the displaced tenants.

The city said the reception centre is pet-friendly and will offer meals, cots and blankets, washrooms and showers, secure storage of personal belongings, hygiene kits and mental support.

"The City is also in discussion with the school boards to facilitate travel to schools for children staying at the reception centre," the statement read, adding that the city provides shelter and support for up to 14 days after an emerency to all residents.

Residents are being advised to contact their tenant's insurance provider to determine what support is available, the city said.

Family and friends of the residents who have concerns are asked to email on.familyreunification@redcross.ca and include the details of who they are looking for, their relationship to the person, and their contact details.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell previously said he does not believe there is anything to suggest that the incident is criminal in nature.