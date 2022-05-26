

The Canadian Press





Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.

Environment Canada said a derecho – a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms – developed near Sarnia, Ont., on Saturday and moved northeastward across the province.

Hydro One says almost 72,760 customers are still in the dark, with those in the Bancroft, Perth and Tweed regions expected to be without power for several days.

Hydro Ottawa says some 53,000 customers are still without power but most are expected to have service restored by Friday.

At least 10 people died and three communities declared states of emergency after Saturday’s storm.

Thousands of trees were toppled, power lines were downed and extensive property damage was reported in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.