

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A tentative agreement has been reached to bring an end to a school bus driver strike in Durham Region.

Members of Unifor Local 4268 walked off the job early Wednesday morning after talks broke down with First Student Bowmanville.

The strike resulted in a suspension of service on 90 school bus routes in Clarington and Northumberland counties, impacting nearly 5,000 students.

“The drivers are truly grateful for the outpouring of support that they received from students, parents and the community during the strike,” Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery said in a press release issued Friday. “Now they are looking forward to getting back behind the wheel and reuniting with the kids.”

The labour dispute reportedly revolved around wages and unpaid work hours.

No details have been released about the tentative agreement pending a ratification vote, which will be held this weekend.

The strike had impacted routes in the Durham, Durham Catholic, Kawartha Pine Ridge and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Boards.

School bus service is scheduled to resume on Monday morning.