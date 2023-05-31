The TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.

The 22-second clip was posted shortly after 6 p.m. by 6ixBuzzTV with the caption “Meanwhile on the TTC…” CP24 has not independently confirmed the footage.

In it, a teenage boy or possibly a young man with dreads, seen in the video wearing runners, blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a blue image, a gray hoodie, and blue runners, carrying a camouflage-print backpack, appears to be smiling while lighting what looks like a blue and yellow firework with a lighter inside a packed bus.

Some of the people with him are heard cheering him on moments before pandemonium breaks out inside the crowded bus as the firework starts to flare up.

Several passengers are then heard loudly screaming while protecting their head and ducking for cover.

The male holding the lit firework is then seen raising his arm and pointing the firework towards the back of the bus as it goes off.

Inside the smoky bus, one passenger can be heard saying “You (explicative) idiot” seconds before a number of young people are seen exiting the bus through the side door and fleeing.

In a statement provided to CP24 late Tuesday night, the TTC said they are aware of the incident, which they said happened “earlier” on Tuesday. The city’s public transit agency said it has downloaded the video and is investigating.

“Needless to say, deliberately setting off fireworks on public transit is the height of irresponsible behaviour. We are fortunate there were no serious injuries,” the TTC said.

“The safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do and we are using all the tools and evidence at our disposal to investigate these incidents and pursue charges where possible.”

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the TTC said it is aware of a “couple of recent incidents” of fireworks being set off on buses in Scarborough.

“They're being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable. Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there's plenty of video available to assist investigators,” they said.

Toronto police have not commented on the incidents at this time.