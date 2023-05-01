The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for the winner of $2.9M
Fans line up to enter the Rogers Centre for the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Detroit Tigers in MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Monday, May 1, 2023 9:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2023 11:32PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for the April 50/50 winner of nearly $3 million, but they don't have a way to contact them.
In what the Jays Care Foundation calls an “incredible opening draw,” the franchise’s 50/50 Amazing April Mega Jackpot cracked a $2.87 million prize.
The foundation confirmed in a tweet the winning ticket was bought at Rogers Centre on April 11. Because the ticket was purchased at the ballpark, the organization doesn't have a way to contact the winner, so they are asking whoever has the winning number to contact them to claim the prize.
Last season, Jays fans collectively took home $10 million through the 50/50 draws.
There are two draws Jays fans can participate in. The Homestand Jackpots give fans a chance during each homestand from May to August, while the Mega Jackpots combine all ticket sales from the entire month.
The next Mega Jackpot will take place in September.