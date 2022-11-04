Anyone planning to drop by the Toronto Eaton Centre this holiday season will notice something missing.

This year, the mall will not be putting up a massive Christmas tree to kick off the holiday spirit due to a roof construction project. In previous years, the Eaton Centre has brought in a 108-foot-tall Christmas tree for the holidays and hosted a lighting ceremony.

Instead, a Cadillac Fairview (CF) representative confirms the Eaton Centre will have a “one-of-a-kind program called Merry Merry Music that will unite our community through the power of music and a magical surprise.”

Starting Nov. 17, this musical event will host a line-up of celebrity performers, and will continue to spread the holiday cheer until Christmas Eve.

The list of performers has yet to be revealed, but CF says it will feature a range of genres from local musicians to celebrity talent.

Outside of the Eaton Centre’s performances, Torontonians can flock to the Scotiabank Arena to see Mariah Carey sing and ring in the holidays on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11.