There won't be any fireworks but here is what you still can do on Canada Day
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:06AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10:02AM EDT
Canada Day is going to look a lot different this year with fireworks cancelled and many attractions remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a list of what will be open, what will be closed and what events are still on for Canada Day on Wednesday:
Open
- GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule and the TTC will operate on their Sunday schedule but with subway service starting at 6 a.m.
- Ferry service to the Toronto Islands will be operating at 50 per cent capacity. The city is capping the number of ferry tickets sold per day at 5,000 due to COVID-19.
- All 140 of the city’s splash pads will be open as well as 56 outdoor swimming pools. The capacity at the city’s outdoor pools has been reduced to 25 per cent to allow for physical distancing.
- Toronto beaches will be open and lifeguards will be supervising designated swim areas from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- All five City golf courses will be open and will offer holiday rates
- City parks are open as well as most amenities within them, including sports fields, some tennis courts and picnic shelters
- Some malls will be open, including the Eaton Centre and Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- A limited number of tourist attractions will be open, including the Toronto Zoo (members only) and the Ripley’s Aquarium (online reservations required)
Closed
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Indoor pools and community centres
- Most tourist attractions
- St. Lawrence Market
- Some malls, including the Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens
- Some park amenities, including playgrounds
Events
- The city is hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be four different live streams, including a pancake breakfast with Mayor John Tory (9 to 10 a.m.) and evening performances by Haviah Mighty, Gordon Lightfoot and Choir! Choir! Choir! (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- The CN Tower will hold a light show at 10 p.m. in lieu of fireworks. The show will be synched to the rhythm of music from Canadian artists that will be simulcast on CHUM 104.5..
- What would have been the 63rd annual East York Canada Day parade has been cancelled but organizers have asked residents to participate in a community-wide singing of O Canada from their porches and balconies at 7:30 p.m. They are also encouraging residents to eat their dinners in front of their homes as part of a series of neighbourhood dinner parties at 6:30 p.m.