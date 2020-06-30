

Canada Day is going to look a lot different this year with fireworks cancelled and many attractions remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of what will be open, what will be closed and what events are still on for Canada Day on Wednesday:

Open

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule and the TTC will operate on their Sunday schedule but with subway service starting at 6 a.m.

Ferry service to the Toronto Islands will be operating at 50 per cent capacity. The city is capping the number of ferry tickets sold per day at 5,000 due to COVID-19.

All 140 of the city’s splash pads will be open as well as 56 outdoor swimming pools. The capacity at the city’s outdoor pools has been reduced to 25 per cent to allow for physical distancing.

Toronto beaches will be open and lifeguards will be supervising designated swim areas from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All five City golf courses will be open and will offer holiday rates

City parks are open as well as most amenities within them, including sports fields, some tennis courts and picnic shelters

Some malls will be open, including the Eaton Centre and Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

A limited number of tourist attractions will be open, including the Toronto Zoo (members only) and the Ripley’s Aquarium (online reservations required)

Closed

All LCBO and Beer Store locations

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Indoor pools and community centres

Most tourist attractions

St. Lawrence Market

Some malls, including the Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens

Some park amenities, including playgrounds

