Police broke up a house party in Mississauga on Sunday that resulted in more than $47,000 worth of fines being issued to some of those attending.

The event was taking place at a short-term Airbnb rental unit in the area of Ninth Line and Deepwood Heights that saw 60 people in attendance, police said.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a tweet published on Sunday that some guests fled upon the arrival of police and bylaw officers at approximately 12:30 a.m.

He said 27 fines of $880 apiece were issued and the two hosts of the party were each given a Part 3 Summons that carries a minimum fine of $10,000.

“Its a tough time for everyone, these antics help no one,” Andrews said.

Const. Kyle Villers told CP24 that based on the information officers have been able to gather so far, guests of the party appeared to be "primarily young adults.”

“Somewhere in and around the age of 20, give or take a few years on either side of that," he said.

Two of the guests were arrested and charged with obstructing justice because they failed to identify themselves, Villers said.

The pair was held for bail and once they confirmed their identities, they were also issued tickets, he said.

Villers said the party appeared to be contained mostly indoors and that the owners of the property were not present at the time.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said she was “very disappointed” to learn of the incident.

She said the resulting charges send a “strong signal” to the community that the city is taking the COVID-19 situation in the region “very seriously.”

"I want to thank the vast majority of Mississauga residents, businesses and faith-based groups who are following the rules and helping to reduce community spread," Crombie said.

Peel Region is currently in the lockdown stage of the province’s COVID-19 framework which prohibits indoor public events with those outside of your household.

Most of the 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday morning were found in Peel Region.