Another Amazon fulfillment centre in Peel Region has been ordered to close partially due to COVID-19.

Peel Public Health directed the partial closure of the Amazon facility on 7995 Winston Churchill Boulevard in Brampton on Friday. Two other Amazon fulfillment centres in Peel Region were told last week to shut down partially under a new workplace order.

Peel Region’s medical officer of health issued a section 22 order last month that would require the closure of workplaces with five or more recent cases of COVID-19 for 10 days in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Since the order came into effect, a total of 16 workplaces have been ordered to close. Most of them are partial closures, which means the dismissal of a shift or a work area. Only two businesses in Peel Region have been required to close entirely – SHW Pumps & Engine Components Inc. in Brampton and Aluma Systems in Bolton.

On Saturday, 819 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Peel Region.