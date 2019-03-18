

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a third man wanted in connection with the brazen daylight murder of a 32-year-old man who was gunned down outside a gym in Mississauga a week ago.

Shots rang out at a commercial plaza in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road at around 11:15 a.m. on March 11.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has since been identified as Michael Deabaitua-Schulde of Mississauga, was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The suspects fled the scene and a burned-out vehicle was found nearby in the area of Rymal and Tomken roads a short time later.

Police have said that the fatal shooting was targeted and that Deabaitua-Schulde was a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

Investigators have previously called the murder “brazen” and “reckless.”

“The murder occurred in broad daylight outside a gym located in a busy strip mall… (It) is an example of the reckless disregard for public safety that criminals have,” Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord said at a news conference last week.

On March 14, police announced that two suspects from Montreal had been arrested in connection with the killing.

Marckens Vilme, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, while 26-year-old Jonathan Martinez-Reyes has been charged with accessory after the fact.

The same day, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third suspect, 38-year-old Joseph Pallotta of Saint-Leonard, Que. Police said Pallotta was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Deabaitua-Schulde’s murder.

On Monday, police announced that Pallotta surrendered to authorities yesterday.

Police allege that all three suspects have ties to organized crime, but have not provided an exact motive for the killing.

.