Toronto police say the “third and final suspect” wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a mother struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer has likely fled to Somalia.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, Det. Henri Marsman said 19-year-old Ahmed Ali, of Toronto, is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat.

Marsman said police believe Ali, who faces two charges, including manslaughter and robbery with a firearm, fled shortly after the shooting on July 7 and is likely no longer in the country.

Huebner-Makurat was on her way to lunch in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue that afternoon when an altercation broke out between three males.

“There was a physical altercation between three males that we believe was a robbery and it escalated into violence when two men brandished handguns and exchanged gunfire,” Marsman said.

Huebner-Makurat was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to hospital but later died.

Marsman said the two other suspects that were believed to be involved in the altercation have already been arrested.

Toronto resident Damian Hudson, 32, was arrested on July 13 and charged with second-degree murder.

Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim, a 20-year-od Toronto resident, was arrested on Aug. 15. He faces three charges, including manslaughter, robbery, and failing to comply with probation.

Marsman said investigators believe the three suspects were involved in the drug trade and the robbery involved the theft or either money, drugs, or both.

Last summer, a fourth person, Pickering resident Khalila Zara Mohammed, 23, was also charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstructing justice. Police have not provided details about how she is connected to the case but confirmed that at the time of her arrest, she was an employee of the nearby South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC), located near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue.

When asked about the challenges involved in arresting Ali if he is no longer in the country, Marsman said Toronto police are "making efforts through our partners with Interpol."

“I don’t believe we have an extradition treaty with Somalia so I’m hoping that either he sees this and makes arrangements to surrender or his family talk him into surrendering," the detective added.

"If he possibly travels to a country that does have an extradition treaty, then we will cross that bridge when we come to it.”