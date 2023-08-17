Third suspect sought in homicide of 67-year-old Toronto man
Faysal Mohamed, 25, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.
Share:
Published Thursday, August 17, 2023 9:11PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old man last week.
Ahmed Hassan was found dead inside an apartment unit near Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road on Aug. 9.
Investigators have not released Hassan’s cause of death.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Two people have already been arrested in the case. Thirty-eight-year old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kane have each been charged with first-degree murder.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police said that Ahenakew and Hassan knew each other, but did not specify their relationship.
On Thursday, investigators said that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect. Police say that Toronto resident Faysal Mohamed, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Hassan’s death.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.