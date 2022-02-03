Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is apologizing for not “pushing” the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate reports of harassment of a former city councillor by a fellow councillor.

On Thursday morning, Crombie commented on allegations that Ward 6 Coun. Ron Starr “repeatedly vandalized” former Ward 2 Coun. Karen Ras’ car in a secure parking garage at city hall.

“This is flagrant bullying and harassment and has no place at the City of Mississauga or in any workplace,” Crombie said at a press briefing.

The city confirmed that staff received a report of vandalism/property damage that occurred in April 2021.

The city added that it could not release details on security incidents due to privacy laws.

Crombie said the incidents were reported to Peel Regional Police but the case has since been closed.

"City of Mississauga security staff followed and continue to follow all procedures and cooperate with Peel Regional Police in their investigations when asked to do so. This includes providing video footage if requested," city staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Peel police told CP24 that they cannot confirm names of individuals involved in an investigation unless they have been charged, convicted or found guilty of an offence.

The city also confirmed that Ras complained about the matter to the city’s Integrity Commissioner Robert J. Swayze but he declined to investigate for unknown reasons.

CP24 has reached out to Ras and Starr but has yet to receive a response.

Crombie’s remarks come after council unanimously passed a resolution last night requesting that Swayze conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Swayze would be responsible for looking into whether Starr violated the Code of Conduct and/or the city's respectful workplace policy.

Council also asked Swayze to attend a Special Council meeting on Feb. 9 to explain his reasoning for not investigating former Ras’s complaint.

In light of the serious allegations involving Councillor Ron Starr, @citymississauga Council voted unanimously today for our IC to open an investigation into the matter.



Through this, we will get the answers that Karen Ras, the public and Council demand and deserve. pic.twitter.com/9hLeBSAPzJ — Bonnie Crombie ���� (@BonnieCrombie) February 2, 2022

Crombie said that she has “reflected deeply” about the incident and said that she should have done more to get the integrity commissioner involved sooner.

“As a friend and a colleague and as mayor, I should have pushed harder for the Integrity Commissioner to investigate. I'm a woman in politics, and I've been on the receiving end of harassment myself,” Crombie said.

“And as the leader of council I should have done everything in my power to protect my friend and colleague. I should have pushed our Integrity Commissioner to open an investigation on this once the criminal investigation was closed by police,” she added.

Council has also asked Starr to take a leave of absence until the probe has concluded and the findings are reported to council.

Ras resigned from council last month. In a statement posted on her website on Jan. 17 to announce her resignation, Ras hinted about "workplace issues" and said councillors do not have the proper avenues to address them appropriately.

"Make no mistake – being an elected official and councillor is a tough job. As rewarding as it can be, we deal with some difficult people that make us question 'is this worth it?' and at times raise concerns for our personal safety," Ras wrote.

"I sincerely hope that efforts to strengthen municipal codes of conduct are accelerated. These changes are long overdue," she added.