A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue is affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Here is a look at how GTA residents are impacted:

Transportation

Air travel

Porter Airlines has cancelled all flights until noon and Pearson International Airport says U.S. airlines, including America, United, and Delta, are reporting issues. Canadian airlines, including Westjet, Air Canada, Flair, and Sunwing are operating as usual, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to CP24.

Transit

The TTC says service is not impacted by the outage and systems have not been affected. Metrolinx says while trains and buses are operating as scheduled today, customers may have difficulty accessing their PRESTO accounts online and through the mobile app. PRESTO cards can be topped up at GO stations, the provincial transit agency said.

Land border crossings

Police in Windsor reported long delays at both the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge due to the worldwide outage.

Hospitals

University Health Network and North York General Hospital both are reporting that systems have been impacted by the CrowdStrike outage. Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled but hospitals are warning of delays.

Universities and Colleges

Durham College says some of its systems have been impacted by the outage but noted that the school is open and classes are operating as scheduled today.