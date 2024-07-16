Toronto transit riders looking to cut down on their wallet size are finally getting a hand with the arrival of a much-awaited feature on the Presto Card system.

Starting Tuesday, iPhone and Apple Watch users can add a virtual Presto card to their Apple Wallet, allowing them to ditch the physical card.

Funds can be added to a Presto card in Apple wallet through the Presto app or directly in the wallet. Monthly passes purchased in the Presto app can also be added to Apple wallet.

Presto in wallet can be used across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). It does not currently work in Ottawa. The feature requires iPhone 8 or later or iPhone SE (second generation). Presto in wallet will also work on Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

If iPhone users turn on "Express Mode," then they can tap their phone or watch to a Presto reader to pay without having to unlock it with Face ID or a passcode. The feature will even keep working for a few hours when a device needs to be charged (though not if it is completely powered off).

"We’re thrilled to bring PRESTO to Apple Wallet, enabling GTHA residents and visitors alike to securely and seamlessly use their iPhone or Apple Watch to ride transit," Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a news release. "Whether they’re commuting to work or exploring the city, PRESTO in Apple Wallet makes the transit experience easy and convenient."

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria also hailed the move Tuesday.

"This is a first in Canada, giving transit users the flexibility of real-time updates, instant reloads and fare payments with a simple tap," Sarkaria said. "This builds on Ontario's One Fare program, which, since launching in February, has seen 12 million transfers, saving riders more than $38 million this year."

Anyone making the switch should take note that once you transfer your Presto account to a virtual card in Apple wallet, the physical card linked to the account will no longer work.

Anyone who wants both a working physical card and a virtual card on their phone can create a second virtual Presto card in Apple Wallet for free.

While people have been able to use a credit or debit card loaded onto their phone to pay for transit for nearly a year, there is still an advantage for some people to use a Presto card instead, whether physical or virtual. Some GTA transit agencies still charge a cheaper fare for a Presto card versus other types of payment. Those with a senior or student discount also need to use a Presto card in order to get the lower fare.

You can find detailed instructions for setting up Presto in Apple Wallet on the Presto website.