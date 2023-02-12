This super skinny Toronto home just hit the market for nearly $3.4-million
42 Foxley Street in Toronto (RE/MAX)
A home just 15-feet-wide in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood has hit the market for nearly $3.4-million.
While narrow, the three-story property, located at 42 Foxley Street, boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The semi-detached home features curved windows and arched doorways, which can be seen from the street, white oak flooring, 10-foot ceilings, and two walk-in closets.
The listing says that 42 Foxley is mere steps away from the Ossington strip, transit, and Trinity Bellwoods Park.
The property also has a fully fenced backyard with a patio and rear garage.
While it may be small, 42 Foxley is “sophisticated and subtle,” the listing says.
The Trinity-Bellwoods home isn’t the first of its kind to hit the Toronto market. In 2022, 138 Clarens Street, a home in Little Portugal less than 10-feet-wide, was listed for nearly $2-million.