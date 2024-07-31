A line of over 4,000 people stretched through the halls of the Enercare Centre Wednesday morning for the Canadian National Exhibition job fair.

“I came to the CNE because I want a job,” a hopeful 15-year-old Diyah Primo told CTV News Toronto.

The crowd of mostly young people arrived early for a chance to work at the Ex this August.

“I dressed up. I try to make myself look presentable, make myself look like I'm capable of doing this job. You know?” explained 16-year-old Muhommed Ojomu.

Over 80 per cent of the applicants for the CNE are between the ages of 14 and 29. While some are looking for part-time work experience during school, others, like Marco Tostevin, are looking to find employment in a tough labour market.

“Well, you know, just trying to get some employment. It's been a while since I've been in the job,” he said. The 24-year-old arrived early and was one of the first people inside.

When the doors opened at 11 a.m., applicants flooded into interviews for positions in food services, games, and on the midway.

Mo Nigm from San Francesco Foods said they’re hiring 20 positions that pay more than minimum wage. He even hired one applicant on the spot.

“[The applicant] said the magic word, which is what we look for in our product, which is, quality,” he said.

CEO of the CNE Darrell Brown said the number of applications they've had has been growing exponentially.

“Well, we had over 37,000 applications and we actually had to cut it off this year…Last year we had a little bit over 18,000. So it's doubled,” he said.

In total, there are roughly 3,500 to 4,000 jobs available. Brown says applicants had to commit to coming to the job fair in order to have a chance.

Many of the jobs start a few days before the Ex opens on August 16 and continue until close on September 2.

Tostevin was one of the lucky applicants to be hired on the spot for a job in games. He says after being out of work for two years, this is a huge boost.

“You know, I've been working hard to get back on my feet,” he says. Adding, “I'm finally in that position where I can make some money for a while. And, yeah, you know, it feels great.”