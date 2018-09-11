

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of items that were seized during raids at Markham’s Pacific Mall earlier this summer have been confirmed as counterfeit, though police say that charges have not been filed at this point.

The items, which ranged from clothing to handbags and cell phone accessories, were collected during the execution of search warrants at seven retailers at the mall on June 27.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, York Regional Police said that in order to determine the authenticity of the items investigators travelled to New York City in late August, where they met with brand representatives from numerous companies, including Adidas, Chanel, MCM, Supreme, Dior, Givenchy and Cartier.

They said that the investigators took about 200 samples of the seized products with them as well as photos of other goods that were also seized. The items were then analyzed by the brand representatives, who were able to determine that they are counterfeit.

Police say that while no charges have been laid in connection with the case at this point, the investigation remains ongoing.

“In some cases, legitimate retailers are duped into unknowingly selling fake products to consumers, while in other cases, the retailer is aware of what is being sold. Those retailers are subject to criminal charges under the copyright act, which can be punishable by fines of up to $1 million or imprisonment of up to five years,” the news release states.

The raids at the Pacific Mall in June came in the wake of the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative including it on a list of “notorious markets" for counterfeit goods back in January.

At the time of the raids, lawyer Lorne Lipkus told CP24 that the police investigation began after a private investigation led by several brands that he represents.