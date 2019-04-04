

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Thousands of students are expected to show their dissatisfaction with the Ford government’s cuts to education today by walking out of class.

Dubbed the “#StudentsSayNo Walkout,” organizers say they expect 200,000 students at hundreds of elementary and high schools across the province to take part.

Organizing group “March for Our Education” said this is the fourth walkout protest they are holding to protest cuts.

In a news release, the group said the walkouts are being held to protest changes such as mandatory online courses for all students, cuts to Ontario’s autism programs, banning of cell phones from classrooms, the planned elimination of thousands of teaching positions across the province and larger average class sizes.

“The message that we’re trying to get across to the Ford government is that students across Ontario will not stand and just watch as they rip apart our education system,” March for Our Education Co-Executive Director and Grade 12 student Frank Hong told CP24. “We started this only two weeks ago and we have reached almost every single student across the province. We have walkouts planned in North Bay to Windsor to Ottawa to Toronto. This is a province-wide movement and through this we hope the Ford government listens to us and cancels the education cuts.”

Hong said that beyond Thursday’s walkouts, students “are thinking about next steps” to make sure they keep the government’s attention.

He said a campaign urging students and their parents to write letters to their MPPs will likely be the next step.

“MPPs listen to parents because parents are voters. If parents start expressing their anger, MPPs will listen and eventually the Ford government will have to listen too,” Hong said.

The walkout is slated to happen at 1:15 p.m.

Hong said students at each school will gather in front of or behind the buildings and hear speeches from student leaders, invited guests and politicians. Students will then return to class about an hour later.

“Walkouts do work. We amplify the student voice and the province and the world can hear us,” Hong said.